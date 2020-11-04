McDonald's in Rutland: England's McDonald's-free county gets restaurant
England's only McDonald's-free county is no more, as a branch of the fast food chain opens its doors.
Rutland, in the East Midlands, had escaped the lure of the golden arches but plans to build a diner and drive-thru were approved in January.
The restaurant, based on the outskirts of Oakham, will move to a drive-thru only service on Thursday as the country goes into a second lockdown.
McDonald's said the store will create more than 65 jobs in the community.
Before Rutland County Council approved the plan for the fast food chain, there was some resistance among residents.
Among the 55 objections made to the authority, one person wrote: "I'm proud Rutland is the only county not to have a McDonald's".
Several others expressed concerns about the impact a McDonalds's would have on smaller, independent, businesses in Oakham.
But landlady of the Crown Tavern, Lindsay Taylor, said once lockdown had lifted, it "could bring people to Oakham and help shops on the high street".
"At the end of the day people are worried about littering and that sort of stuff, but that's not McDonald's fault," she said.
"People think we live in a posh area, as it's Rutland, but there's a split."
Franchise owner Glyn Pashley, who operates the new restaurant, said he was "delighted to be opening in Oakham" and holding the mantle of "the first [McDonald's] restaurant in Rutland".
Oakham's mayor David Romney will officially open the restaurant at a ribbon-cutting ceremony later.
England's smallest historic county
- Rutland lies between Leicestershire and Lincolnshire and has a population of 39,500
- The county's Latin motto, Multum in Parvo, means "much in little"
- The average house price is £327,000 - almost £100,000 above the national average, according to the Land Registry
- It has returned Conservative MPs to Parliament with comfortable majorities since the seat was created in 1983. The seat is currently held by Alicia Kearns
- According to Discover Rutland, Oakham Castle is the oldest English court building that has remained in continuous use
- Rutland Water and the surrounding wetlands is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest and covers a total area of 3,843 acres (1,555 hectares)
