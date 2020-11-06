Burst water pipe in Melton Mowbray forces road closure
- Published
A town centre street could stay closed for days after a water pipe burst, causing flooding and road damage.
It happened on Sherrard Street in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, on Friday morning, Severn Trent Water said.
The water firm said it was aiming to fix the pipe by the afternoon, adding no-one's supply is affected.
It is now working with the council to get the road repaired but have said it may remain closed over the weekend.
A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We're really sorry for any disruption caused.
"To keep everyone safe, we will be closing a section of the road so our teams can safely repair the pipe.
"Then we will be working with the council to put the road back to normal."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.