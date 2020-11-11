Claudia Webbe: Leicester MP denies harassment charge
- Published
Labour MP Claudia Webbe has denied harassing a woman.
Ms Webbe, who represents Leicester East, is accused of one count of harassment between September 2018 and April this year.
The court heard the details of the charge include making "numerous unwanted telephone calls" and making threats "on at least two occasions".
The 55-year-old pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
She was granted unconditional bail and her trial will take place at the same location on 16 March.
Ms Webbe was elected as an MP in December's general election, taking over the seat previously held by Keith Vaz.
She remains a councillor in Islington, north London, and was also a member of Labour's National Executive Committee.
She was suspended from the party in September pending the outcome of the case.
