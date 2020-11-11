Quorn man arrested after 'gun pointed at children'
A man who was reportedly pointing a gun at children near a school has been shot with rubber bullets by armed police.
Officers were called to reports the man was walking near Sarson Street in Quorn, Leicestershire, with "a long-barrelled firearm" at about midday.
Leicestershire Police said the "less lethal option of a baton round" was used against the man by armed officers.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Police said the man, from Quorn, was checked by paramedics for bruising to his arm before being taken into custody.
The road remains cordoned off and officers are in the area carrying out inquiries.
Rawlins Academy said it was informed of "an incident" by police and "followed its lockdown procedures", although the school did not need to lock down.
Emma Oliver, a university lecturer who lives in the village, said the incident had come as "a shock".
"It's a very quiet place usually, so this is completely unexpected," the 39-year-old said.
"It's frightening that something like this can happen in broad daylight."
Kevin Crane saw armed police arrive from his home on nearby Barrow Road.
"It was all a bit of a shock, something like this happening right outside my house," he said.
