Quorn man charged after 'gun pointed at children'
A man has been charged with firearms offences following reports a gun was pointed at children in Leicestershire.
Police were called to a man reportedly walking near Sarson Street in Quorn, Leicestershire, with "a long-barrelled firearm" at about midday on Wednesday.
The man was shot with rubber bullets by armed officers.
Michael Reynolds has been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place and possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence.
The 50-year-old, of Castledine Street, Quorn, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said the man was checked by paramedics for bruising to his arm before being taken into custody.
Nearby Rawlins Academy said it was informed of an incident by officers and followed its lockdown procedures, although the school did not need to lock down.
