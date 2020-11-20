Covid: Tributes to Prof Anthony Gershlick after virus death
A leading heart surgeon has died after contracting coronavirus, NHS bosses have confirmed.
Prof Anthony Gershlick worked at Glenfield Hospital for more than 30 years, pioneering research into using wire stents to improve bloodflow.
The consultant cardiologist had been treated in the hospital's intensive care unit but died on Friday.
Colleagues said it was "devastating news" and the 69-year-old had "made a difference to many, many lives".
Prof Gershlick, known as Tony, had also been a professor of interventional cardiology at the University of Leicester since 2018.
He specialised in coronary intervention - the use of specialist balloons and wire mesh tubes to open narrowed or blocked arteries.
Hospital bosses said he had been involved in coronary intervention from shortly after its introduction in the UK in the mid-1980s.
He received the inaugural British Cardiovascular Intervention Society lifetime achievement career award in 2017, and remained active clinically until becoming unwell recently.
Rebecca Brown, acting chief executive at the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, said: "This is devastating news for us all at Leicester's Hospitals.
"Tony was a much loved member of the team who will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him."
Medical director Andrew Furlong added: "Tony was well known and well respected, locally, nationally and internationally.
"He made many significant contributions to the field of cardiology over his long career and was at the forefront of early work on coronary interventions and many significant research studies.
"He made a difference to many, many lives."
A minute's silence to remember Prof Gershlick will be held at the university and hospital on 23 November.
