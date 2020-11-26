Coronavirus: Leicestershire moved to highest Covid alert level
Leicester and Leicestershire will be subject to the toughest tier of restrictions after the national lockdown ends on 2 December.
The city and county will move from tier two to three, meaning very high risk, the government announced.
It means household mixing is banned and pubs and restaurants will close except for delivery and takeaways.
The city and parts of the county were subject to the UK's first local lockdown in June.
The neighbouring county of Rutland will go into tier two of the government's three-tier system.
Leicester has been subject to some level of coronavirus restrictions since the first national lockdown in March.
Reacting to the news, the county's director of public health Mike Sandys said: "Over the past few days, rates have started to fall and we've made some progress. But it's important to put this into perspective.
"Figures are over 20% down compared to this time last week but they're still worse than the day we went into lockdown.
"Leicestershire's average is significantly higher than the national level so there is still work to do."
The city had a seven-day coronavirus infection rate of 398.3 per 100,000 people for the week to 21 November - the 14th highest rate in England.
The number of confirmed cases in the same week was 1,411, down from 1,857 in the seven days up to 14 November. The infection rate is also down from 524.2.
The borough of Oadby and Wigston has the county's highest rate of 417.4 - putting it 11th nationally - but the rate has also decreased from 526.2.
Some non-urgent operations in Leicester have been cancelled, with one local health boss fearing the second wave of the virus will be worse than the first.
The Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland's clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) said their hospitals were treating 260 people with coronavirus, compared with 204 at the peak in April.
Last week Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said the "hopeless" performance of the national test and trace system had contributed to the recent surge in city cases.
Both the city and county have been sent thousands of rapid result lateral flow tests to help bolster Covid-19 testing.
