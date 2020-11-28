Coronavirus: Pub near county tiers border must stay shut
- Published
A pub close to the border between tier two and three coronavirus restrictions must stay shut after lockdown.
The Wharf Inn, in Welford, is in tier three Leicestershire but is just a matter of yards from Northamptonshire, which is in tier two.
Landlady Anna Raven said it was "frustrating" that she would only be able to serve takeaways instead of reopening from 2 December.
Harborough District Council said it had 'no choice' but to follow the rules.
The pub falls within Leicestershire County Council's area but has a Northamptonshire postcode.
The sign welcoming people to the Harborough District is directly on the other side of the road.
Being classed as tier two would have allowed The Wharf Inn to serve alcohol as part of a substantial meal until 23:00 GMT.
Ms Raven said she felt the new restrictions had been "rushed through" and did not take into account geographical subtleties.
"I don't think it's anything malicious. It's literally down to the speed of the red tape," she said.
"It's come in and they've had to apply it but they haven't considered these little foibles that exist around the country that can make a huge difference.
"To the government, it's not really a consideration at this time because they have so much else to deal with.
"But someone could have taken a little time to say, 'this is viable, we can let this happen and let them open their doors'.
"I'm not angry, just a little frustrated we couldn't resume service and claw back up the ladder to something relatively normal."
A Harborough District Council spokesman said: "Whilst we understand the frustrations of some businesses impacted by the restrictions, the council has no choice but to follow the current government restrictions which have been introduced.
"However we understand the government will be publishing its regulations next week which may provide further clarification regarding boundaries."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.