Murder arrests after man found dead in Leicester flat
- Published
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a flat in Leicester.
Police discovered the 51-year-old in Fosse Road North at 11:25 GMT after being contacted by a member of the public.
A man and woman, both 29 and from Leicester, were detained and remain in custody.
Leicestershire Police said the pair were known to the man and nobody else was being sought.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later and the force has appealed for witnesses.
