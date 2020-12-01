Coronavirus: Tests unopened due to barcode delay
Leicester's mayor has said "sheer administrative incompetence" means thousands of coronavirus testing kits cannot currently be used.
About 10,000 tests have lain unopened for more than a week as the government has failed to supply barcodes - which allow results to be centrally recorded.
The delay means mass testing cannot get under way.
The Department of Health and Social Care said it was aware of "a logistics issue" and was working to resolve it.
Leicester has been subject to some form of additional measures since late June, when it became the first area in the UK to be put in a local lockdown.
The city and county will move into tier three from Wednesday once the national lockdown ends.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby has repeatedly criticised the government's handling of Leicester's Covid situation.
He told the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service the wait for the barcodes is "further hampering" efforts to move the city down the tier system.
"The fact they can't get themselves adequately co-ordinated... is ridiculous," he said.
"It is just sheer administrative incompetence.
"We have the staff, the local knowledge and the prior experience of using mass testing to drive rates down and we want to get on with it. Without the barcodes we can't do that."
He added he was unsure if the barcode delays were confined to Leicester or affected other areas too.
Leicester's seven-day weekly infection rate is 313.6 per 100,000 people, down from 426.6 in the seven days up to 19 November.
It had the 11th highest infection rate in England in the week up to 26 November, according to Public Health England data.
On announcing tier systems last week Health Secretary Matt Hancock praised Liverpool for using mass testing to help lower rates.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said it was working with authorities to deliver tests "as soon as possible".
"So far we have delivered over 150,000 lateral flow test kits and have hundreds of thousands more in progress," he said.
"We are aware of a logistics issue that has impacted some deliveries, which we are working urgently to resolve."