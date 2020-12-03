Man jailed for raping woman in her Leicester home
A man who broke into the house of a Leicester woman and raped her has been jailed for 12 years.
Virgil Arhip, 28, was spotted by officers on a street near the property an hour after the attack on 19 July.
Leicestershire Police described it as a, "truly harrowing and appalling attack on a woman in her own home".
Arhip, of no fixed abode, admitted one count of rape and one count of burglary at Leicester Crown Court.
Police said the victim, a woman in her 60s, called them following the attack at 01:54 BST.
By then, Arhip had fled but officers found him an hour later "very near the scene" and, as he fitted the description, arrested him.
As well as the 12-year sentence, he received a four-year extended licence for the rape and one year for the burglary, to be served concurrently.
He was also put on the sex offenders register for life.
Det Insp Gareth Goddard described the crime as "horrendous".
"Although this does not change what happened, I hope it is of some support to the victim that the defendant accepted responsibility in court," he said.
