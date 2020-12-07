Damaged rare Chinese vase found under table sells for £200k
A rare Chinese vase found under a table has sold for more than eight times its guide price despite fears damage would harm its value.
The blue and white Qianlong vase, which is dated between 1735 and 1799, was thought to be worth up to £700,000 in good condition but was cracked.
The damage and "visible glued repairs" meant it was given a guide price of £15,000 to £25,000.
But the vase, which was found at a home in Leicestershire, sold for £200,000.
Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers said the vase had been inherited by the Leicestershire family who were unaware of it being valuable due to its condition.
They said it had apparently been broken at a hunting party in the 1950s.
The decoration includes a herd of deer among a mountain landscape, pine trees and rocks, along with flower scrolls painted on the neck and rim.
"It dates back to the period of Emperor Qianlong, which makes it a rarity and extremely sought after," auctioneer Charles Hanson said.
"The vase was probably manufactured in the imperial kilns under the direction of Tang Ying during the early years of Qianlong's reign, circa 1740, which would make it nearly 300 years old."
The vase was snapped up by an online buyer from China at Monday's auction.
"The Chinese are extremely proud of their artistic heritage and the advanced skills their ancestors perfected centuries ago," said Mr Hanson.
"Consequently, finds like this often spark strong bidding from the Far East as wealthy collectors like to repatriate items to their homeland."
