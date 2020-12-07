Leicester: Are you meeting for Christmas?
- Published
Are you looking forward to being reunited with a friend or relative this Christmas?
The BBC is hoping to speak to people in Leicester who will be meeting up after being separated due to the pandemic.
Leicester has been under restrictions longer than any other area in England.
Do you have plans to meet up on 23 December when restrictions are eased?
Get in touch with BBC News by using the form below and let us know about your festive plans.
