M1 closed overnight after man dies in crash between two lorries
- Published
A man died in a crash between two lorries on the M1 which forced the closure of the southbound motorway overnight.
The crash happened at about 7pm on Friday close to junction 21a at Leicester Forest East, Leicestershire Police said.
Officers attended the location and closed the southbound carriageway. It reopened at about 5am.
A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, with no-one else injured.
Det Con John Borlase, from Leicestershire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "If you were in the area and saw either of the vehicles beforehand or witnessed the collision please get in touch."