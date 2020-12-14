Belvoir Castle grotto queues caused by 'admin issue'
- Published
Organisers of a Santa's grotto at a castle have apologised after an "administrative issue" left families queuing for more than two hours.
Belvoir Castle, in Leicestershire, has been hosting a Christmas experience offering "magic" and "festive cheer".
But visitors complained of long queues, with one mother so concerned about overcrowding she called the police.
A spokeswoman for the event said it fell "below acceptable standards" and Saturday's visitors will be refunded.
'Shambles'
Lucinda Smith, 39, from Coddington, Nottinghamshire, who is eight months pregnant, said she had to wait two hours in the queue with nowhere to sit.
She said it was "ridiculous" and she, her husband and their young children eventually gave up and left.
"We thought it would be a bit of a treat but we just wasted the whole day," she said.
Rebecca Leigh, 41, said she had to wait two-and-a-half hours.
"On the advert it looks magical, but it was a shambles," she said.
"It's been such a rubbish year and this was one nice thing to look forward to but it was really poor and badly organised."
Rachel Nash, 55, a carer from Corby in Northamptonshire, said she felt "embarrassed" that she took relatives there as all it involved was "shuffling" down a corridor.
She said: "It felt like they were just trying to ram as many people as they could in. It was an absolute disgrace."
Leicestershire Police confirmed officers attended after a member of the public reported social distancing concerns, but no fines or warnings were issued.
The force said it spoke to the organisers, who told them marshals were there to manage visitor numbers, and guests were being asked to wear masks where possible.
A spokeswoman for Belvoir Castle said time slots would now be introduced for the event, for which tickets cost between £10 and £14, before the event closes on 23 December.
She added: "We apologise unreservedly to all guests inconvenienced or disappointed by our Santa's Grotto experience.
"Due to administrative issues, it fell way below acceptable standards and we will be refunding in full anyone who purchased tickets for Saturday 12 [December]."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.