PPE 'locked up' from care home staff, report finds
Personal protective equipment (PPE) at a care home was "locked up" and staff were quizzed when supplies ran out, a report has found.
A carer told Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors they were given just one mask for a 12-hour shift and others bought their own PPE to stay safe.
Stonesby House Ltd was rated inadequate for both its safety and leadership.
Bosses said they were "disappointed and upset" with the report and were working to "put things right".
The home in Stonesby Avenue currently cares for 13 adults with mental health needs and learning disabilities.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the CQC visited in October and November after concerns were raised about insufficient staffing numbers, a lack of staff training, a poor and unsafe environment and poor leadership.
Inspectors were told by staff "PPE is all locked up", with another saying "we get one mask to use for the day, so on a 12-hour shift we have to use the same mask even after our break".
Some staff told inspectors they had to buy their own PPE and another said: "The manager keeps questioning us why soap, gloves and masks are finished.
"They don't care about us or the residents, only using up PPE and the cost to replace it."
Some staff also commented that people are "fired" and "bullied" for raising concerns.
In addition, the watchdog said staff felt not enough people were working at the home, with one employee telling the CQC: "Mistakes are happening with medicines because staff are doing the medication rounds and having to do personal care, cooking and cleaning in between."
A Stonesby House spokesperson said: "We are very disappointed and upset with the inadequacy areas and are working very closely with our partners with an interest to put things right.
"Our priority is to make sure all the service users are safe, respected and looked after and we have introduced additional management to lead by example."
