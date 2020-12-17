Greenfeeds Ltd charged with manslaughter over farm deaths
A waste recycling company and three people have been charged over the deaths of two men at a farm in Leicestershire.
Gavin Rawson, 35, and 19-year-old Nathan Walker died after an incident at Church Farm Buildings, on Main Street in Normanton, on 22 December 2016.
Greenfeeds Ltd has been charged with two counts of corporate manslaughter and failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act.
Two men and a woman also face charges.
Ian Leivers, 57, of Fosse Road in Newark, is charged as a director of Greenfeeds Ltd with a breach of section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974, while 58-year-old Gillian Leivers, also of Fosse Road, is charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter as well as a similar breach of the Act.
Stewart Brown, 67, of Forest Road, Mansfield, is charged with two counts of gross negligence manslaughter under section 7(a) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act.
The company and trio are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
