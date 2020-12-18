Hospitals in Leicester on highest level of alert
Hospitals in Leicester are in the highest state of alert in the NHS, called Opel 4, the BBC understands.
Staff are currently treating 285 people with coronavirus, up from 204 at the peak of the first wave.
The pressure on hospitals has been cited as a factor in the decision to keep the city and county in tier three.
Opel 4 means pressure on the local health and social care system continues to escalate, leaving organisations unable to deliver comprehensive care.
This alert level also means there is increased potential for patient care and safety to be compromised.
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust is responsible for three hospitals - the Leicester Royal Infirmary, Leicester General Hospital and Glenfield Hospital.
In June, the city and parts of the county became the first area in the UK to be made subject to a local lockdown and it currently sits in tier three.
Leicester had a seven-day infection rate of 246.7 per 100,000 people for the week to 13 December - higher than the England average of 218.8.
Confirming that the city and county would remain in tier 3, the government wrote in this week's review of tier restrictions around England: "The number of daily Covid hospital admissions in the area [Leicester] continues to rise.
"The daily Covid hospital bed occupancy rate is above the national [average] and rising.
"The proportion of critical care beds or beds with mechanical ventilation occupied by Covid patients also remains high."
The Pfizer vaccine is currently being offered at Leicester General Hospital and 13 GP practices in the city and county, with a further 16 due to join the roll-out in the next few days.
Leicester mayor Sir Peter Soulsby told BBC Radio Leicester: "The [coronavirus] figures are worryingly high, certainly here in Leicestershire, and it's putting enormous pressure on our hospitals.
"We cannot take any risks of further pressure."
The trust has been contacted for comment.
