Coalville boy, 10, raises £700 to buy key workers Christmas gifts
- Published
The father of a 10-year-old boy has said he is "so proud" of his son for fundraising, buying and handing out Christmas gifts to key workers.
Kai, from Coalville, Leicestershire - who has autism - raised nearly £700 online to buy selection boxes for front-line workers in the police, fire and ambulance services.
He said he wanted to do it "to make people happy".
Nathan Keightley said it has helped his son to express his emotions.
For the last few years, Kai has raised money to buy biscuits and chocolates for emergency service workers at Christmas.
He did that by setting up a tuck shop and selling sweets to family and friends, but this was not possible this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the help of his father, Kai raised money online instead and collected almost £700 in donations.
They used it to buy selection boxes that Kai and his family handed out to staff at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Leicestershire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
They also gave gifts to postal workers and staff at East Midlands Airport.
Mr Keightley, 42, said: "I'm amazingly proud, just going around the places that we've been and seeing people's reactions - I can't even explain what that's done to my emotions."
He said a lot of people were "confused" at first when Kai gave them a gift, but he said this often turned to tears of joy.
"We went down to the post sorting office, and every one of them fist-pumped Kai and took a selection box," Mr Keightley said. "There were posties in tears.
"I'm so, so proud of him."
Mr Keightley added Kai's autism means he "doesn't deal with emotions very well".
He said: "He's quite enclosed, sort of in his own bubble and sometimes I try to break him out of that bubble a bit to get him used to some of the emotions he's going to come across."
Mr Keightley said meeting key workers and giving them gifts has helped him to express his emotions.
Sgt Nick Leeland, of Leicestershire Police, said: "It was an honour to meet such a kind and caring young man who has been thinking of us and other front-line workers during this time."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.