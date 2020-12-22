Seven arrested in Leicestershire factory modern slavery probe
Seven people are being questioned by officers as part of a police probe into alleged modern slavery in factories.
Leicestershire Police said it executed warrants at several addresses in Leicester and Narborough on Tuesday.
A spokesman said they were examining "suspicions" Hungarians were forced to work unpaid in East Midlands factories.
Three men aged 33, 40 and 51, and four women aged 27, 30, 32 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to breach the Modern Slavery Act 2015.
The force said several people were found at the addresses and are being spoken to by specialist officers.
It said their investigations began after receiving information in recent months.
Det Insp Jenni Heggs, from Leicestershire Police's modern slavery team, said colleagues from the National Crime Agency and the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority assisted in the operation.
"A significant amount of resource from across the force has been dedicated to this enforcement," she said.
"We continue to take all reports of modern slavery seriously and will investigate them thoroughly."
