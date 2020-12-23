Man charged amid Leicestershire factory modern slavery probe
- Published
A man is due in court after being charged as part of a police investigation into alleged modern slavery in factories.
Officers executed warrants in Leicester and Narborough on Tuesday and arrested seven people.
Janos Sztoska, 33, from Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after being charged with offences under sections 1 and 2 of the Modern Slavery Act.
Six others have been released on bail.
A Leicestershire Police spokesman said on Tuesday officers were examining "suspicions that Hungarian nationals were being made to work in factories within the East Midlands without pay".
Two men, aged 40 and 51, and four women, aged 27, 30, 32 and 40, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a modern slavery offence.
They have since been bailed.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.