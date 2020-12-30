Police investigate commercial garage fire in Leicester
- Published
Police are investigating the cause of a large fire at a Leicester garage.
The blaze broke out at 23:30 GMT on Tuesday in Great Central Street and spread to nearby properties causing some damage, said police.
Nobody was injured but a small number of people were evacuated from an adjacent flat, said officers.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said 10 pumps were needed to control the blaze, which involved cars and tyres.
Inquiries to establish the cause of the fire are continuing and no arrests have been made, said Leicestershire Police.
Det Insp Mark Parish, from the force, said: "The location of the building where the fire occurred is very close to Vaughan Way - a main route through the city.
"I'd like to speak to anyone who was in Great Central Street or the surrounding area last night and who saw anyone acting in a manner that seemed unusual or suspicious. This includes anyone driving through the area with a dashcam in their vehicle."
The road remains closed while investigations take place.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.