Residents evacuated after car hits Rothley gas substation

Published
image copyrightLeicester Media Online
image captionA "small number" of residents in nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution

Several people have been evacuated from their homes after a car crashed into a gas substation in Leicestershire.

Officers were called at about 06:30 GMT to a report of a one-car crash at The Ridings, Rothley.

A "small number" of residents in nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution and others have been advised to stay indoors with windows closed.

Police are trying to trace the car's driver, who left the scene of the crash.

image copyrightLeicester Media Online
image captionThe driver was in a black Peugeot when it collided with a gas substation, say police

Leicestershire Police said The Ridings is closed at its junctions with Westfield Lane and the Ridgeway, and Swithland Lane is closed at its junctions with The Ridings, West Cross Lane and Carisbrooke Road.

Crews from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.

