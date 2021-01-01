Six £10k fines issued for Leicester New Year's Eve parties
Six people have each been fined £10,000 for hosting large New Year's Eve parties in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said five people were fined £10,000 over a party in Vaughan Way, and another person was handed the same penalty for a gathering in Granby Street.
The force issued 75 penalties in all - totalling almost £74,000 - for breaking Covid-19 rules over the new year.
Assistant Chief Constable Kerry Smith said it was "disappointing".
Under current legislation, anyone breaching regulations on gatherings of more than 30 people can be fined up to £10,000.
In the 24 hours from 07:00 GMT on New Year's Eve, Leicestershire Police said it received 191 complaints about people ignoring the restrictions.
ACC Smith added: "Despite the warnings, there were still people who thought it was okay to ignore all of the rules and government guidance risking the lives of all around them.
"We have heard how the new strain of coronavirus is rapidly spreading and it is vital that we take the appropriate steps to protect ourselves and our families."
She said: "It is frustrating that this behaviour continues but we would encourage others to contact us if they see a Covid breach as we will do our best to deal with it."