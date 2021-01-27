Covid-19: Leicester arts centre opens as vaccination hub
An arts centre in Leicester has begun offering Covid-19 vaccinations.
The Peepul Centre in Belgrave was announced as one of the vaccination centres in England by health bosses earlier this month.
People aged over 70, those classed as vulnerable, and frontline health and social care workers can all book appointments after receiving letters.
Elsewhere in the East Midlands, Derby Arena is also being used as a vaccination hub.
A local GP vaccination site for patients had already been operating at the Peepul Centre, and will continue alongside the national hub.
Caroline Trevithick, executive director of nursing, quality and performance for Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland's clinical commissioning groups, said vaccines had initially been restricted to people over 80 and care home residents and staff, but were opened up "after the strong start".
She said appointments "will be staggered to allow for social distancing", and advised against people turning up early "to avoid queues", but urged eligible people to book their places "as soon as they are invited".
Derby Arena has also been upgraded to a mass vaccination centre, having administered a local scheme already this month.
Since 7 January it has been open to people from 30 GP surgeries in the city, but now it will also administer injections to people in priority groups who have been invited from across the county.
William Jones, chief operating officer at the Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust, said the expansion "is really good news" for Derbyshire.
"We will be vaccinating seven days a week and maximising the amount of vaccines and the number of people that we can get vaccinated," he said.
