Cyclist injured in Desford crash dies in hospital
- Published
A cyclist who was injured in a crash in a Leicestershire village has died.
Leicestershire Police said the 69-year-old woman was on High Street, Desford, just before 10:00 GMT on Wednesday when the crash, involving a grey Peugeot Boxer van, took place.
She was taken to hospital in Coventry but died on Thursday afternoon.
A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.
The man, from Market Bosworth, has since been released under investigation.
Det Con Kasie Carter said: "This collision happened close to High Street's junction with Main Street, which is the major route through the village.
"I would like to continue to appeal to anyone who was in the area on Wednesday morning and saw what happened - or anyone who was travelling in the area and has a dashcam installed in their vehicle - to get in touch."
