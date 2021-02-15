Police name Wigston stab victim as Dharmendra Unadkat
- Published
A man found stabbed to death at a house in Leicestershire has been named by police.
Dharmendra Unadkat was discovered by officers at a property in Kingston Avenue, Wigston, on Thursday evening and pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination concluded the 35-year-old died as a result of a stab wound.
A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
Police said they believed the stabbing was an "isolated incident" and were not looking for anyone else.
Det Insp Jenni Heggs, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: "Dharmendra's family are understandably devastated by his death and we are determined to find out exactly what happened."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.