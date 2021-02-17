BBC News

Owner reunited with cockapoo stolen from Leicestershire kennels

image copyrightLeicestershire Police
image captionLogan was stolen between 00:00 and 06:30 on Friday

A dog stolen from boarding kennels while its owner received hospital treatment has been returned safe and well.

Logan, a three-year-old apricot cockapoo, was snatched in North Kilworth, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Friday.

But on Tuesday he was spotted running across a brickyard in Coalville and tracked down by a search team.

Rescuers believe the publicity had made the stolen dog "too hot to handle".

Police think was stolen from Wharf House Kennels by someone entering via a neighbouring farm.

It led to his "distraught" owner offering a reward for his safe return and the search was taken up by dog rescue group Beauty's Legacy.

image copyrightBeauty's Legacy
image captionLisa Dean thinks Logan was "dumped" following extensive media coverage

Lisa Dean, a volunteer with the group, said: "Logan was spotted by a gentleman running loose across a brickyard in the Heather area of Coalville.

"He contacted me and said he thought it may be Logan as he was still wearing his little coat."

A search team of six people and a drone pilot rushed to the area and located him within a few hours.

"He was spotted hiding behind a farm and one of the team managed to coax him with chicken and caught him," Ms Dean said.

"He was filthy dirty and very smelly and he was absolutely starving hungry but is now home safe and the whole family are recovering."

She added she suspected the dog was dumped by the thief after extensive media coverage had made Logan "too hot to handle".

