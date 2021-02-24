BBC News

Covid: Showaddywaddy singer describes 'brutal' Covid experience

image captionDave Bartram said he felt "blessed" he and his wife had recovered

The former lead singer of Showaddywaddy has advised people to get a vaccination after his "brutal" experience with Covid-19.

Dave Bartram, from Leicester and now living in Nottinghamshire, said he tested positive on 20 January, and "for a month it has been debilitating".

He said: "It bears no relation to flu whatsoever. It is the most brutal virus I have ever experienced."

Leicester's Clinical Commissioning Group has released his video appeal.

In the video, Bartram - who was part of the band famous for hits such as You Got What It Takes and Under the Moon of Love - said: "If you are sceptical, think of others. We want to get back to normality. We want to cuddle people we haven't cuddled for months on end.

"We want to go to football matches, to rock concerts, to festivals, to the pub, to restaurants and the only way to do this is by vaccination."

He said about a week after his wife Cathy tested positive, he began to feel tired and went to a test centre where he was given a positive result.

The next day, he said, he suddenly felt his legs almost go from under him.

image captionThe band was famous for hits such as You Got What It Takes and Under the Moon of Love

The 68-year-old, who lives near Bingham, said: "I collapsed on the sofa and was out cold for a few hours and it was like that on a daily basis for five days."

He said he would sleep for 11 hours then go downstairs to make a cup of tea, and would be exhausted again.

He also had other symptoms like a tight chest, breathing difficulties and a "never-ending cough".

image captionShowaddywaddy on Top of the Pops in the 1970s

He added: "There was one night where my chest was so, so tight and I was struggling to breathe and we were closed to calling for an ambulance."

Bartram said he's now feels "about 90%" better.

He added he felt "blessed" both he and his wife had recovered.

The Clinical Commissioning Group thanked the singer for his message and sent him their best wishes.

