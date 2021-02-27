Covid: Leicester lockdown friendship leads to gift of missing medals
By Greig Watson
BBC News
- Published
A woman helped her neighbour obtain replicas of his brothers' World War Two medals after they formed a friendship during lockdown.
Prior to the pandemic, Claire Rose and Bill Cutler, 91, had lived next door in Thurnby, Leicester, for five years but had only spoken to say hello.
But the pair formed a support bubble during lockdown and Miss Rose was able to help Mr Cutler find the medals.
Mr Cutler said: "I can't thank her enough."
Miss Rose said she used to give Mr Cutler the occasional wave but began knocking on his door during lockdown "to see if he was ok".
'Absolutely perfect'
The mother-of-five said at first she would talk to Mr Cutler at a 2m (6.5ft) distance from his door until they later formed a support bubble.
She said: "Me and the family have become very fond of him.
"It's been almost been worth going through a pandemic for.
"He talked a lot about the war but it was on Remembrance Day he really opened up about his brothers.
"It came out he didn't have their medals and he really missed that."
Both Mr Cutler's two older brothers, Leslie and John, served in the war and Leslie was killed in Italy.
Miss Rose got in touch with Hidden Warriors, a group that helps the families of servicemen.
Founder Gavin Tuach said: "We felt we had to help Bill get these mementos of his brothers.
"We checked out their service records and, when we were happy they qualified, we ordered some replicas."
Mr Cutler said: "She's been absolutely perfect - I can't thank her enough.
"I'm the last of my brothers and sisters, so to be able to have these medals to remember them is brilliant."
