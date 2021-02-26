Covid: Rutland's infection spike 'due to HMP Stocken testing'
A sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in England's smallest county was the result of mass testing at a prison, according to authorities.
The number of positive cases in Rutland rose 90% to 248 people per 100,000 in the seven days to 20 February.
The county council said "enhanced testing" at HMP Stocken uncovered a "localised outbreak" at the jail.
There were 99 cases in the county that week. Rutland MP Alicia Kearns said the prison accounted for "around 60%".
However, the Prison Service would not confirm the exact number of cases at the jail.
It added: "We have taken precautionary measures at Stocken, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation."
Rutland County Council said that despite the prison outbreak, it had not seen a rise in community cases, which it described as "extremely reassuring".
Ms Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Melton, said: "HMP Stocken has rightly continued their programme of mass testing, resulting in increased cases being identified within the prison.
"I want to reassure everyone that their efforts in staying at home, as well as receiving the vaccine, are working."
It is the second time in a month that an outbreak at HMP Stocken has prompted a steep increase in the county's infection rate.
In the seven days up to 4 February, Rutland had 199 new cases - a rate of 498.4 per 100,000 people.
At that time, Ms Kearns said she understood "around half" of cases in the county were in the prison.
