BBC News

Syston stabbing: Murder arrest over death of Connor Black

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionPolice found Connor Black after being called to reports of a stabbing in St Columba Way, Syston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 24-year-old man who died after being stabbed in the chest.

Officers found Connor Black injured at a property in St Columba Way, Syston, Leicestershire at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 21-year-old man from the Charnwood area has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said they believe the two men knew each other and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.