Emma-Jayne Magson guilty of murdering boyfriend
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death during an argument has been found guilty of murder for a second time.
Emma-Jayne Magson, from Leicester, was previously convicted of murdering James Knight and given a life sentence, but her conviction was quashed.
During a retrial she alleged Mr Knight had been strangling her, so she stabbed him with a steak knife in self-defence.
Magson maintained she never intended to kill or seriously harm her boyfriend - but jurors rejected her account.
'Grab something'
Her appeal was assisted by Justice For Women - the same campaign group which helped Sally Challen appeal her conviction for murdering her abusive husband with a hammer.
Magson did not give evidence during the first trial but did during the second.
"He had his hand around my neck," she said.
"It was all very fast. I had a rush of pins and needles and he was just really tight on my neck so I thought 'grab something, let's get him off me'."
Mr Knight's mother had to leave the courtroom during Magson's evidence after she shouted out at Magson, calling her "a liar".
The trial, at Birmingham Crown Court, heard how Magson phoned 999 seeking help for Mr Knight, but did not say she had stabbed him.
When told an ambulance might be delayed, Magson said: "No, that's fine, don't worry about it."
Magson was found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 to two.
She will be sentenced for a second time on 29 March.
She will be given a life sentence but the judge will need to decide how long to set the minimum term, meaning the time before she becomes eligible for parole.