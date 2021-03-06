Hinckley veteran to ride coast-to-coast on penny farthing
By Amy Woodfield
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
An army veteran is planning to cycle more than 300 miles (483km) on a penny farthing to raise money for charity.
Dean Williams, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, is doing the double coast-to-coast ride along the border of England and Scotland in June.
Mr Williams was due to ride the bicycle in the 350-mile (563km) Battlefield Bike Ride in France and Belgium but it was postponed due to coronavirus.
He said the unusual bike is "very comfortable" to ride.
Mr Williams got the penny farthing for his 50th birthday last year.
He said: "They were built for touring. They're very comfortable, they're fun and they're a bit more challenging than a normal bike.
"I've got a sore back from my time in the army, so I can't run or ride a racing bike, so the penny farthing is just brilliant - you're nice and upright."
Mr Williams, who has also ridden on a unicycle, said the penny farthing attracts a lot of attention.
"It's phenomenal. Everybody wants to toot their horn at you or wave or just stop and look," he said.
"It's just brilliant putting smiles on people's faces."
Mr Williams' charity fundraiser will see him joined by four other veterans on normal bicycles and recumbent bicycles.
He is hoping to raise about £3,000 through his efforts, to fund his participation in the 2022 Battlefield Bike Ride which raises money for Help the Heroes.