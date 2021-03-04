Murder inquiry after woman found dead in Leicester street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Leicester street.
Police said the 29-year-old victim was discovered lying on the pavement of Uppingham Close at 02:25 BST and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, who is from Leicester, remains in custody.
Officers said the scene had been cordoned off while investigations continued and local CCTV was being checked.
Specialist officers were supporting the family of the woman, police added.
