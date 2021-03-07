Geetika Goyal stabbing: Murder charge over Leicester attack
A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dying on a Leicester street.
Geetika Goyal was found lying injured in Uppingham Close at about 02:25 GMT on Thursday but was later pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination found the 29-year-old had been stabbed.
Kashish Aggarwal, of Wintersdale Road in Leicester, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at the city's magistrates' court on Monday.
