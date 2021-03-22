Colin Pitchfork: 'Grave concerns' over double child killer's release
An MP has highlighted "grave concerns" over the potential release of a double child murderer who made criminal history.
Colin Pitchfork was jailed for life for the killing of 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in the 1980s.
He was the first person to be convicted of murder using DNA evidence.
MP Alberto Costa has spoken to the Parole Board, which is meeting on Monday, to discuss Pitchfork's case.
Pitchfork was last denied parole in 2018, having spent 30 years in prison.
Speaking to the BBC at the time, Lynda's mother Kath Eastwood said: "At last the Parole Board have made the right decision [and] put the families of the victims first and listened to us before the murderer.
"Let us hope this continues."
He had been moved to an open prison, with unsupervised days out, the year before.
Mr Costa, Conservative MP for South Leicestershire, said he had organised the meeting with Parole Board CEO Martin Jones to discuss Pitchfork's case - and his licence conditions if released.
He said: "While these crimes took place over 30 years ago, the heinous and abhorrent nature of Lynda and Dawn's tragic murders continue to live long in the memory of residents in South Leicestershire.
"Many are still deeply worried about the prospect of Pitchfork ever being released back into normal society."
Pitchfork's latest parole hearing was due to take place last November but was postponed.
The Parole Board's decision is due to be made public in early April.
Colin Pitchfork: Two brutal murders
- Colin Pitchfork, 22 at the time of the first murder, was married with two sons. He was a baker who grew up in rural Leicestershire and lived in Littlethorpe
- In November 1983 he left his baby son sleeping in the back of his car and raped and strangled 15-year-old Lynda Mann in Narborough. He then drove home and put his son to bed
- Three years later, less than a mile from where Lynda died, he raped and murdered Dawn Ashworth, also 15, of Enderby. The pathologist who examined her body described it as a "brutal sexual assault"
- A police investigation initially led to the wrong man, Richard Buckland, a local 17-year-old who falsely confessed to one of the killings. After an unprecedented mass screening of 5,000 men using pioneering "DNA profiling" technology, Pitchfork was eventually caught. At first, Pitchfork had evaded justice by persuading a colleague to take the test for him
- He pleaded guilty to both murders in September 1987 and was sentenced to life in January 1988. The judge said the killings were "particularly sadistic" and he doubted Pitchfork would ever be released
- In 2009, his 30-year life tariff was reduced by two years for "exceptional progress" - a decision that was strongly criticised by the families of his victims
- He was moved to an undisclosed open prison at some point prior to 8 January 2017, after his request for release
A Parole Board spokesman said its decision was focused on what risk a released prisoner could represent to the public and whether that risk was manageable in the community.
"The panel will carefully examine a whole range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims," he said.
