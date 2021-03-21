Leicestershire Police break up bonfire party with sex doll in lockdown
Police broke up a group of people having an illegal bonfire party with a sex doll hanging from a tree at a nature reserve in Leicester.
Officers attended Aylestone Meadows after receiving a report at 18:20 on Saturday.
The South Leicester neighbourhood team tweeted it "never thought" officers would "discover this in the woods".
Leicestershire Police could not confirm if any fines were handed out for flouting lockdown restrictions.
The post read: "I never thought having an evening foot patrol on Aylestone Meadows I would discover this in the woods.
"This was quickly stopped and everyone told to go home.
"Please we have a part to play in helping the community follow the rules."
A police spokesperson told the BBC: "Persons [were] having a gathering with a fire in a wooded area. Officers attended and persons [were] moved on. The fire was put out."
