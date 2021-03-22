M1 Leicestershire driver stopped 'seconds' before wrong-way crash
A car being pursued was "seconds away" from causing a serious crash after it began heading on to the M1 in the wrong direction, police have said.
Roads policing officers in Leicestershire were able to stop the car on the southbound slip road at junction 21 on Sunday afternoon.
Two officers were injured and four police vehicles were damaged in the process.
A 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of motoring offences.
Leicestershire Police's roads policing unit said on Twitter: "A driver failed to stop for us and made the decision to try to get away by driving the wrong way up the M1 at J21.
"We simply could not allow this to happen, putting members of the public at risk of serious injury or even death.
"We were successful in stopping the car which was seconds away from causing a serious RTC."
The motorway was shut while officers dealt with the aftermath of the collision.
A man was arrested and has since been charged with a number of motoring offences police say happened between 13 and 21 March.
He was also charged with driving offences that are alleged to have occurred in Swadlincote, Derbyshire, on 26 February.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.