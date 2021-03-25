Boohoo slashes UK supplier network after Leicester criticism
Online fashion retailer Boohoo has cut its supplier network from an estimated 500 firms to under 100 following allegations of poor working conditions.
Last year, concerns were raised about workers at Boohoo's Leicester suppliers being underpaid and not protected against Covid-19 during the pandemic.
The company said the shake-up reflected its commitment to "greater transparency".
It has also submitted plans to build its own factory in Leicester.
Boohoo has been seeking to repair its reputation after it was alleged last year that some factories in the UK working for the firm were paying staff as little as £3.50 an hour and had working conditions that did not meet Covid guidelines.
A company review last year found there were "many failings" in its Leicester supply chain.
'Driving positive change'
The new UK supply chain list features 78 approved suppliers across 100 factories.
Boohoo said it had "ceased doing business with a number of manufacturers who were unable to demonstrate the high standard of transparency required, despite being provided with opportunities to address any issues identified in the auditing process".
Following publication of the list, chief executive John Lyttle said: "This is the not the end of a project for us at Boohoo but the beginning of a new way of working with our suppliers.
"We have faced up to the problems of the past and are now driving positive change in the industry.
"We want to play our part in rebuilding a vibrant manufacturing base in Leicester, one that offers good employment and great prospects for the workers and the industry in Leicester as a whole."