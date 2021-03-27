Smita Mistry death: Leicester man due in court charged with murder
A man is due to appear before magistrates after being charged with the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers found the body of Smita Mistry in a property on Gedge Way at about 20:10 GMT on Tuesday.
Frank Farrell was arrested by officers during the week.
The 36-year-old, of St Peter's Way in Leicester, will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
