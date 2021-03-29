Emma-Jayne Magson jailed again after murdering boyfriend in row
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death during an argument has been given a life sentence after twice being convicted of murdering him.
Emma-Jayne Magson alleged James Knight had been strangling her, so she stabbed him with a steak knife in self-defence.
She appealed against her conviction and had a retrial, but the jury did not accept her version of events.
Magson has now been given the same minimum term, 17 years, she was originally given in 2016.
Magson stabbed Mr Knight in the chest with a steak knife at her home in Sylvan Street in Leicester in the early hours of 27 March 2016.
She and Mr Knight had been in a relationship since October 2015, which the judge, Jeremy Baker, said was "volatile and characterised by jealousy on both sides, verbal arguments and some degree of physical violence".
The 28-year-old was jailed for life in 2016 at Leicester Crown Court.
However, the Court of Appeal ordered a retrial after it heard that evidence about her mental health was not put before the trial jury.
Her appeal was aided by Justice for Women - the same group that helped Sally Challen appeal her conviction for murdering her abusive husband with a hammer.
Her second trial took place at Birmingham Crown Court, where a jury again found her guilty of Mr Knight's murder on 5 March.
Jurors were shown CCTV footage in which Mr Knight pushed Magson into a car on the night of the stabbing, causing her to fall to the ground.
However, the judge said he was sure Magson was "neither provoked nor to any extent acting in self-defence or out of fear of violence" when she later stabbed Mr Knight.
Jurors were also shown photos of red marks on Magson's neck, which her defence team claimed were caused when Mr Knight strangled her.
However the judge said these red marks "could equally have been caused when James Knight had pushed you into the car on Pool Road at an earlier point in the night".
The judge told the court the events of that night are still not clear.
Sentencing Magson, he told her: "As to the precise circumstances in which you came to inflict the fatal wound to James Knight's chest, these may never be fully known, as there were no witnesses to the event.
"However, not only has the jury rejected the suggestion that this occurred in self-defence, but I am sure that the account which you provided to the police in your prepared statement of being strangled by James Knight is untrue."
Mr Baker accepted Magson did not intend to kill Mr Knight - which she has always maintained herself.
"Although I am sure that you were motivated by anger towards James Knight when you stabbed him, I accept that there is no sufficient evidence that you intended to kill him as opposed to causing him to suffer really serious bodily harm," the judge said.