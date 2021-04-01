Quorn Hunt members suspended over '70th birthday' hunt
Two members of a prestigious hunt have been suspended after a hunt was allegedly organised to celebrate a 70th birthday during the national lockdown.
The Quorn Hunt in Leicestershire - Prince Charles' former hunt - suspended the senior members after the activity on land in Oakham on 18 March.
At the time, hunts were not allowed and hounds could only be exercised locally, near their kennels.
Leicestershire Police said it had received reports and was investigating.
The hunting activity is alleged to have taken place on land near Exton Lane, Oakham - 15 miles from the dogs' kennels in Melton Mowbray.
'Shocked'
Anti-hunt group, Hunt Saboteurs Association, said the hunt was organised by one member for another member's 70th birthday, and the two are now thought to have been suspended.
"They claim it was planned exercise," said Lee Moon from the HSA.
"They don't wear their red clothes for exercise, they only wear that for hunting.
"It is incredible really. People are shocked this happened, but also not surprised."
The group published an anonymous letter from a Masters of Foxhounds Association (MFHA) member to the Quorn Hunt, stating they were "appalled at the events which show complete disregard and disrespect to the thousands of victims of Covid-19".
In response, the Quorn Hunt said things had "been blown up out of all proportion" and called the birthday surprise a "joyous moment".
The Quorn Hunt confirmed two members had been suspended and said its committee was carrying out an inquiry relating to "hound exercise" on 18 March.
It added: "The MFHA are conducting their own investigation and have suspended one of our masters from the association pending the conclusion of that inquiry."
A Countryside Alliance spokesman said: "Trail hunting activity has been suspended in line with Chovid-19 regulations, with only hound exercise being permitted on animal welfare grounds.
"The Alliance has published and communicated advice on the cessation of hunting and other activities during lockdown. There is no excuse for anyone engaged in trail hunting activity during this time."
