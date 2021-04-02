Instagram star, 90, 'gobsmacked' by Queen's Maundy gift
An 90-year-old man whose Instagram fame helped him fundraise thousands of pounds has been given Maundy money by the Queen.
Geoffrey Walker and his wife Pauline share photos and videos from their home in Thringstone, Leicestershire.
The great-grandfather joined social media to stay in touch with family, but now has over 350,000 followers.
He said he was "gobsmacked" to receive a letter from Buckingham Palace after being nominated by his local church.
"It was such a surprise. It's unbelievable really - these things you don't expect to happen to you," he added.
He said he and his wife used Instagram to raise money for their community and to "create happiness amongst people".
"Last year, with the help of our Instagram friends, we raised £13,000 towards a lift at the Charles Booth Centre in the village, so disabled people like myself were able to get up to the auditorium."
Mr Walker, who has 10 great-grandchildren, originally set up the account to stay in contact with younger family members.
"It seemed quite a good way to keep in touch," he said.
His popularity grew when his profile was shared on Twitter by a member of the community.
"We went from having 80 to 90 followers. Within a couple of weeks we finished up with 18,000, and it's never stopped."
He said he cannot understand why people are often "amazed" that he can use the internet.
"Obviously, I was here when it first came in and I've always used it," he said.
The Royal Maundy Service - where Maundy money is handed out by the Queen - did not go ahead this year because of the pandemic.
Instead, the money was blessed and posted to recipients, along with a letter from the Queen.
What is Maundy money?
Maundy money is traditionally handed out by the monarch during a church service held on Maundy Thursday.
Two leather purses containing coins are gifted in recognition of a person's contribution to the community and the church.
According to the Royal Mint, the gifting of coins in Maundy ceremonies dates back to the 13th Century, but the ceremony as we know it today first took place in the reign of Charles II.
It said: "The king gave people undated hammered coins in 1662. The specially struck coins were a four penny, three penny, two penny and one penny piece.
"They were dated from 1670 and all four coins have changed very little since."
