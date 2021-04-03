Sheep rescued from car boot in Loughborough
A sheep has been rescued from the boot of a car after a vehicle was seen running a red light.
Leicestershire Police said the ewe, which was found in the back of a Peugeot in Loughborough High Street at 20:50 BST on Friday, was in good health.
The force is investigating but said the driver and passenger had claimed the animal was legitimately purchased.
The car had no MOT or insurance and was seized. No arrests have been made.
On Facebook, Leicestershire and Rutland Rural Crime team said: "The vehicle ran a red light and so drew officers attention to it.
"Until such time as an owner is identified, we cannot charge the suspects with an offence - despite a lot of comments suggesting that we do so.
"We know this is an emotive subject and it's one that will be properly addressed as the investigation unfolds."
Police said the two people in the car would be interviewed by officers.
The force said it would also speak to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and use the ear tag numbers to try and identify the sheep's owner.
Anyone who believes they are the owner of the ewe is urged to get in touch.
