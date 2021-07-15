East Midlands Airport runway closed after vintage plane breaks
- Published
The runway at East Midlands Airport has been temporarily closed after part of a vintage aircraft broke while it was coming into land.
The Harvard T6 aircraft had a "technical issue with its undercarriage", according to an airport spokesperson, but nobody was harmed.
It belongs to Rolls-Royce and is used for training pilots.
The airport hopes to get the runway open before other aircraft are due to arrive and depart after 13:00 BST.
An airport spokesperson said: "Our fire teams were on the scene immediately and fortunately the two crew were unharmed.
"The aircraft, which is currently resting on the grass adjacent to the runway, is in the process of being removed and normal operations will resume shortly."
