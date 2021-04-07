Greenfeeds Ltd denies manslaughter over farm deaths
A waste recycling company and three people are set to stand trial over the deaths of two men at a farm in Leicestershire.
Gavin Rawson, 35, and 19-year-old Nathan Walker died after an incident at Church Farm Buildings, on Main Street in Normanton, on 22 December 2016.
Greenfeeds Limited, a man and woman denied manslaughter at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Another man denied an offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act.
The trio were granted unconditional bail, with a trial scheduled for 26 April 2022.
The defendants
- Greenfeeds Limited denied two counts of corporate manslaughter and an offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act
- Stewart Brown, 67, of Fernwood Close in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and an offence under the Health and Safety at Work etc Act
- Gillian Leivers, 59, of Fosse Road in Newark, Nottinghamshire, denied two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence. She and Ian Leivers, 58, of the same address, also pleaded not guilty to a breach of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act
