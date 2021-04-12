BBC News

Geetika Goyal stabbing: Man denies murdering woman

image copyrightLeicestershire Police
image captionGeetika Goyal died at the scene in Uppingham Close

A man has denied murdering a 29-year-old woman found dying on a street.

Geetika Goyal was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying injured in Uppingham Close, Leicester, at about 02:25 GMT on 4 March.

A post-mortem examination found she had been stabbed.

At Leicester Crown Court on Monday, Kashish Aggarwal, 28, of Wintersdale Road in Leicester, pleaded not guilty to murder and is due to stand trial on 18 October.

