Covid: Disabled woman 'upset' over Leicester swimming pools delay
- Published
A woman with disabilities who loves swimming has said she is "upset" local pools have not reopened after lockdown.
Leicester City Council has decided to delay public swimming until June, despite it reopening gyms on Monday.
Karla Worrall, who is a wheelchair user and cannot walk or stand, said the authority should have considered disabled people in its decision.
But the council said it is facing staff shortages, with employees redeployed to Covid response services.
On Monday, indoor swimming pools were allowed to reopen for individual/ household/ bubble exercise in England as part of relaxed Covid rules.
'Very unfair'
Miss Worrall, who has had Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease - a genetic condition - since birth, said she was a regular swimmer at Braunstone Leisure Centre, in Leicester, before the pandemic, but has only swum twice in the last year when restrictions eased.
"I am extremely disappointed and upset, especially considering the fact that Leicester City Council have opened some of their gyms," she said.
"I feel it's very unfair."
The 36-year-old, whose symptoms include muscle wasting and weakness in her arms and legs, said she had been looking forward to swimming again.
"There should be some consideration [regarding] people with disabilities and health conditions and understanding there might be only certain activities or exercise that they can participate in," she said.
"There are enough leisure centres within Leicester. At least some of them could be offering that."
Alison Greenhill, from the city council, said it was a local decision to reopen on 21 June.
"In the case of public swimming pools, their reopening is dependent on staff being available," she said.
"Currently 240 staff from our sports and neighbourhood services teams have been redeployed to carry out vital work tackling Covid-19, such as Covid-19 testing.
"While social distancing and other measures can readily be put in place to allow some facilities to reopen, others such as swimming pools are much harder to operate with those restrictions in place.
"It is vital we proceed cautiously in order to reopen safety without affecting other vital frontline Covid response services."
