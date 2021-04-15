Further arrests in murder probe over man found in Leicester car
Two more people have been arrested after a man was found with fatal injuries in a car stopped by police.
The red Vauxhall Astra was pulled over by officers on Brighton Road, in Leicester, at about 03:00 BST on Monday.
When the car was searched, Anand Parmar was found with multiple injuries, and died in hospital.
Two people have been arrested in the Gwent area of Wales - one on suspicion of murder.
'Completely heartbroken'
The two arrests, one of a 22-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and one of a 34-year-old woman, on suspicion of assisting an offender, come in addition to further arrests made earlier this week.
Leicestershire Police said both suspects remain in custody.
The force said a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, who were both arrested on suspicion of murder, and two men aged 44 and 34 arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, also remain in custody while a further man arrested in connection with the incident has been charged in connection with unrelated matters.
Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination found Mr Parmar - who was also known as Andy - died as a result of "significant injuries" to his head and chest.
Paying tribute to Mr Parmar, his family said in a statement: "We are completely heartbroken by what's happened and are struggling to come to terms with our loss.
"The moment we were contacted by officers and told what happened will live with us forever. It's difficult to put into words the feeling that hearing such shocking news gives you.
"He was our son, our brother, our dad and we miss him greatly. He was a very funny man, who got on with everyone. He was able to make friends with all types of people and enjoyed the company of others."
They called on anybody with information to contact the police.
